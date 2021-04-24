Dundee United bring in Celtic keeper Ross Doohan on emergency loan
20:45pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Dundee United have signed Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on an emergency loan after getting bad news over Benjamin Siegrist’s wrist injury.
Doohan, 23, who has had loan spells with Ayr and Ross County, will provide back-up to Deniz Mehmet for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Aberdeen.
A United statement read: “The club acted after it was confirmed that Benji Siegrist is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to a fracture picked up during the warm-up in the Scottish Cup win over Forfar, with Jack Newman also unavailable after a knee injury he sustained back in January.”