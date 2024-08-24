Dundee United earn first win of season with victory over St Johnstone

Dundee United secured their first William Hill Premiership win of the season, 2-0 against St Johnstone at Tannadice.

On-loan Liverpool wing-back Luca Stephenson opened the scoring in the second half before Saints Adama Sidibeh was sent off.

Shortly after, United sealed all three points thanks to an own goal by St Johnstone’s Jack Sanders.

United kept faith with the team that beat St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup last week with centre-half Kevin Holt once again occupying a midfield berth.

St Johnstone made just one change from the side that lost to Rangers in the same competition with Aaron Essel coming in for Cammy MacPherson who dropped to the bench.

The first chance of the game fell to United’s Kristijan Trapanovski in the 15th minute but his shot from the edge of the Saints box flew well over the bar.

Saints finally had an opportunity when Matt Smith pounced on a loose ball from United keeper Jack Walton but his long-range chipped effort from wide on the right was well off target.

Essel tried his luck with a speculative shot from 25 yards but again it failed to trouble Walton.

The Saints fans were shouting for a penalty in the 36th minute when Smith nutmegged Trapanovski and then tumbled in the box under a challenge from the United player but referee Robertson saw no offence.

St Johnstone then passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to break the deadlock just before half-time. Stephenson was short with a backpass with Benji Kimpioka pouncing before going round Walton but his shot cannoned off the post. The rebound fell perfectly for Andre Raymond but with the goal at his mercy, he shot over the bar.

Instead, it was the home side who took the lead in the 54th minute. Trapanovski found David Babunski and although Saints keeper Josh Rae saved his initial shot, Stephenson reacted fastest to the rebound and he made no mistake, rifling the ball into the back of the net.

St Johnstone were then reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute when Sibideh, who had been booked in the first half, received a second yellow card and then a red after catching Will Ferry with the striker receiving a quickfire second straight red after a coming together with Holt.

And the visitors’ misery was made complete four minutes later when Rae missed a long throw from Ross Graham with the ball bouncing off Sanders’ head and into the back of the net.