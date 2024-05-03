03 May 2024

Dundee United finish with emphatic win over Partick Thistle

By NewsChain Sport
03 May 2024

Dundee United rounded off their cinch Championship-winning campaign with a 4-1 victory over Patrick Thistle at Tannadice Park.

Jim Goodwin’s Terrors, who had clinched promotion as champions with a 0-0 draw at Airdrieonians last Friday, fell behind via an early Ben Stanway finish before Craig Sibbald equalised just prior to the interval.

Thistle goalkeeper Ross Stewart then saved a 57th-minute Louis Moult penalty only to be beaten by Kai Fotheringham two minutes later.

Tony Watt added a third 10 minutes on from that and Moult subsequently notched the fourth with seven minutes of normal time to go, this time sending a spot-kick past Stewart and in.

Kris Doolan’s Thistle finish third and will face Airdrieonians in the play-offs, with the winner to play a semi-final against Raith Rovers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

world news

Tory chairman urges MPs to ‘wait through weekend’ amid local election drubbing

news

Unseen photo of William and Kate’s wedding released to mark 13 years of marriage

news