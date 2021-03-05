Dundee United focused on top six as Celtic plight dominates build-up

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon insists it will not only be Celtic under pressure at Tannadice on Sunday if Rangers move another step closer to the title 24 hours earlier.

The Hoops face the prospect of handing their bitter rivals their first title in a decade if they fail to match a Gers victory over St Mirren on Saturday.

It is a nightmare scenario for a Parkhead support who have already gone through the anguish of seeing their 10-in-a-row dream crumble.

But events at Ibrox could also have major consequences for Mellon’s United side and their hopes of marking their Premiership return with a top-six finish.

As things stand, the Terrors require favours elsewhere if they are to pip Jim Goodwin’s Buddies for a slot in the upper half.

But he admits a Rangers win on Saturday could leave his side feeling just as much strain as John Kennedy’s Celts.

He said: “I think if Rangers win on Saturday it puts a bit of pressure on us.

“Because it then gives us an opportunity and the door opens for Dundee United.

“If Rangers don’t beat St Mirren on Saturday then that door pretty much closes on us.

“If they do and we can beat Celtic then we’re bang back in it.

“And that’s all we’ll concentrate on. We’re all about Dundee United trying to perform and move forward.

“Obviously it would be wrong of me to suggest I wasn’t aware of the situation and how it could all pan out.

“But honestly we’ll just be trying to win the game on Sunday and hopefully that is enough to take the fight for the top six into the last game against Aberdeen.

“We’ve got to take care of our own business and go get two results. We need to attack that challenge and that’s what we’ll do on Sunday.

“We can’t control how anyone else thinks. Yeah we’re aware of the pressure that will be on Celtic.

“But we’re very much looking to give ourselves a chance of making the top six if Rangers do the business on Saturday.”