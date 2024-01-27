27 January 2024

Dundee United frustrated by Dunfermline in stalemate

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Table-topping Dundee United endured a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a goalless draw by Dunfermline.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Dundee United defender Ross Graham’s header which cleared the crossbar the closest either side came to an opener.

Dunfermline came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute when Craig Wighton’s close-range effort came back off a post.

The leaders almost snatched victory in the closing seconds but Archie Meekison was denied by a stunning stop from Deniz Mehmet.

