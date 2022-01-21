Dundee United head coach Tam Courts eyes Scottish Cup pick-me-up

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts sees a trip to Kilmarnock as a “big opportunity” to get back to winning ways.

The Tannadice boss is targeting a Scottish Cup run as United look to go even better than last season’s campaign, which ended with a semi-final defeat by Hibernian.

United have lost six consecutive matches including a midweek defeat by St Mirren but have got players back from injury during the winter break – only Liam Smith remains a long-term absentee – and Tony Watt could be set for his first start for the club at Rugby Park.

Courts said ahead of the fourth-round tie: “Saturday is a big opportunity for this football club to get back to winning ways and that’s a big incentive for us

“Despite the run, I feel calm and clear in the direction I want to go in and also understand that we need to start winning football matches again.

“I feel in a privileged position to be managing this football club, the players look to me for a direction and there’s a direction with the players to seek answers, when we come through the barren run then I think we’ll come out of this stronger.”

Courts added: “There was a lot of importance put on the Premier Sports Cup at the beginning of the season and it’ll be the same with the Scottish Cup, starting on Saturday.

“The Scottish Cup is huge in Scottish football terms and presents a great opportunity to go one stage further than last season.

“Saturday is an exciting tie for us and a challenging one in the same token, it’s an opportunity to make sure we’re focused but understand we are playing a Kilmarnock side who have picked up a resurgence of late under Derek McInnes.

“Kilmarnock deserve a lot of respect as they’ve been in the Premiership for a number of years and will be eager to come back up at the first time of asking.”