11 March 2022

Dundee United hope to have players back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup

11 March 2022

Dundee United hope to have Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Tannadice on Monday.

Skipper Ryan Edwards is also expected to feature after suffering a broken nose against Hearts last weekend.

Peter Pawlett has been ruled out for the season after being booked in for Achilles surgery.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou expects to have the same squad that he had at his disposal for Sunday’s win at Livingston.

Midfielder David Turnbull should start training next week as he takes the next step in the recovery from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since December.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi remains on the sidelines following a hamstring tear.

