09 March 2024

Dundee United maintain momentum with convincing defeat of Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
09 March 2024

Cinch Championship leaders Dundee United picked up another valuable win as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Arbroath.

Kai Fotheringham got Jim Goodwin’s side off to a great start eight minutes in, forcing in a corner from close range.

Tony Watt made it two with 14 minutes on the clock, arrowing in from a corner.

Watt made it 12 goals for the season on the hour as Alex Grieve made picked up on a defensive slip and raced clear before laying one on a plate for Watt.

A fourth arrived four minutes later, Grieve netting his first goal for the club as he slid a finish under replacement keeper Max Boruc.

Rock-bottom Arbroath’s misery was compounded when Kyle Robinson received two yellows in quick succession late on.

