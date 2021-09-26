Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes and wife Sarah score key goals hours apart
21:15pm, Sun 26 Sep 2021
The Dundee United midfielder scored in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership.
His wife and fellow professional, Sarah Harkes, plays for Celtic Women and scored in a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.
The former Lille Women midfielder joined Celtic last year.
Her goal levelled the scores against Hibs before a late winner helped Celtic join leaders Glasgow City on seven points at the top of the table.