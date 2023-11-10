10 November 2023

Dundee United move seven points clear after late winner at Dunfermline

Chris Mochrie’s late winner gave Dundee United a 2-1 victory at Dunfermline to move them seven points clear at the top of the cinch Championship.

United took the lead when Kai Fotheringham headed home the rebound after Deniz Mehmet could not hold Liam Grimshaw’s fierce strike.

Owen Moffat brought the Pars level when he slotted home after a quick counter-attack shortly after the restart.

But Mochrie ensured the points were going home with the visitors when he made space and smashed home into the corner in the 85th minute.

