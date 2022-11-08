Dundee United unchanged for Kilmarnock clash as Charlie Mulgrew misses out again
Dundee United have an unchanged squad for the visit of Kilmarnock.
Charlie Mulgrew is still missing for the cinch Premiership bottom club because of a thigh injury.
The defender is close to fitness but he is also unlikely to feature in Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes will assesses his squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice.
Calum Waters (hamstring) Ben Chrisene (ankle) and Scott Robinson (foot) have all been missing recently.
Striker Kyle Lafferty serves the fourth game of a 10-match ban forusing sectarian language.
