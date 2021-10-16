Dundee United up to third in cinch Premiership after easing past Hibernian

Dundee United moved into third in the cinch Premiership with a stunning 3-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Nicky Clark drilled in the opener just moments before the interval to put the Tangerines firmly in the driving seat.

And second-half strikes from Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman sealed a thoroughly-deserved win for the Tannadice side.

There was little to shout about in the opening exchanges as Hibs struggled to find their rhythm in attack and United defended stoutly when they had to.

The visitors were slicker in possession and were first to every loose ball.

Midway through the half, United carved out the first opportunity of the match as they worked an opening on the left side of the box.

Ilmari Niskanen flashed in a shot that looked to be heading wide but Matt Macey in the Hibs goal made certain with a fingertip save.

Martin Boyle suddenly burst to life for the home side shortly after but was cynically hauled down by Edwards, who earned the game’s first booking.

There was little to enthuse Hibs manager Jack Ross or the club’s supporters as they continued to struggle for a way past United’s well-drilled defence.

By contrast, United would have been thrilled with their first-half showing.

Clark speared in a shot that flew narrowly over the bar in the 32nd minute following one raid forward and they finally found the opener their efforts deserved in the 44th minute.

Hibs had just enjoyed a spell of meaningful possession around the visitors’ box but were caught out at the other end.

United appeared to be going nowhere with an attack on the left but Clark took responsibility and fired a superb shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Hibs responded with a change of shape at half-time, withdrawing Scott Allan in favour of striker James Scott.

But it was United who snatched the all-important second goal just seven minutes into the second half.

A corner from the left was recycled and Edwards bulleted in his header from Scott McMann’s superb cross.

Edwards was in the right place at the right time again just moments later when he deflected Jamie Murphy’s shot over his own bar.

And any hope Hibs had of a late comeback disappeared when United added a third in the 74th minute.

They sliced through the home defence with a slick passing move that culminated with Freeman arriving unmarked to slot in from 10 yards out.

Kevin Nisbet was denied a late consolation when Benjamin Siegrist tipped his shot onto a post as United held on comfortably.