17 January 2022

Dundee United waiting on Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham

By NewsChain Sport
17 January 2022

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night.

Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness.

Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is available.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was happy to reveal a much healthier squad for the trip to Tannadice.

The Buddies were stricken by numerous Covid-19 issues before the winter break, which has also allowed injuries to clear up with Eamonn Brophy back from a hamstring problem.

However, defender Conor McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Novak Djokovic returns to Serbia after deportation from Australia as spotlight turns to French Open

world news

Is Omicron wave ‘turning around’? New data is ‘cautiously good news’ says leading expert

news

Hostage-taker shot dead in Texas synagogue stand-off is revealed to be British

world news