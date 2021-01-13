Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland did not look up before scoring from 50 yards

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland admitted he did not even look up at the goal before scoring from more than 50 yards against St Johnstone.

Shankland launched the ball over Zander Clark from just inside the Saints half towards the touchline to earn his side a 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw on Tuesday.

The Scotland striker told DUTV: “I took a glance at the keeper’s position a few times as the ball went up the pitch and he was quite far off (his line).

“That time I actually didn’t have a chance to look but I had an idea he might have been off his line. It was a good touch from big Louis (Appere) and it was sitting nicely so I thought ‘why not?’ And I’m glad I did.

“I had an idea before with his positioning and I knew if I got it on target I had a chance and thankfully enough I got the technique right and was just delighted to see it drop in.

“Over the years I have had a few decent ones but it’s definitely in the top five and I would probably give it first.”

The stunning goal was only Shankland’s second in his past 16 matches.

“It’s always good to score,” he said. “I would have taken a one-yard tap-in off my nose but obviously it’s a bit more special to score a goal like that.

“In the bigger picture it got us back in the game and it could be a crucial point at the end of the season.”