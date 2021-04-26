Dundee United’s Marc McNulty relishing ‘special’ Hampden trip for cup semi-final

Marc McNulty looked forward to a belated Scottish Cup semi-final appearance at Hampden Park after his double helped Dundee United sink Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 28-year-old striker was on loan at Hibernian from Reading last season when the coronavirus pandemic brought a premature end to the campaign in March.

The former Livingston, Sheffield United and Coventry man had moved to Tannadice on loan before Hibs’ delayed Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts was played at Hampden Park last October, with the Jambos going through to the final on penalties.

After grabbing a brace against the Dons in a one-side quarter-final at Pittodrie, with a goal either side of a Ryan Edwards header, he was relishing the chance to make up for that previous semi-final disappointment against Hibernian.

“That has been something I have been thinking about,” McNulty said.

“It was difficult watching it but the world has been a bit mad and these things happen.

“It is special for me to go to Hampden and it is something I am looking forward to.

“It is something not a lot of people in their career will get to go and do.

“I appreciate that trip to go and play in the national stadium.

“It is something a lot of the boys haven’t done and might never do it again.

“We will enjoy the day, go there confident and we will see what happens.”

McNulty, who moved to Tayside in October, recalled a “perfect day” in the Granite City as United blew Stephen Glass’ side away.

He said: “It was brilliant. We knew what was at stake because we had been talking about it all week.

“It was the perfect day. We defended well, everybody worked hard, we got a couple of goals and everything just went our way.”

Asked if it was United’s best performance individually and collectively of the season, McNulty said: “Yes, I would agree with that.

“The gaffer (Micky Mellon) is always on about defending from the front and our midfield three working hard and defending the wide areas.

“The fitness coach said our stats for the boys were through the roof.

“It goes to show if you work hard then you get your rewards.”