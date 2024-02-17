17 February 2024

Dunfermline and Arbroath share draw to remain in bottom two

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2024

Dunfermline missed the chance to move out of the bottom two of the cinch Championship as they were held to a draw at home to struggling Arbroath.

There was nothing to separate the division’s also-rans as Thomas O’Brien’s equaliser earned a 1-1 draw for the rock-bottom visitors.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s first Dunfermline goal opened the scoring as he headed home a Josh Edwards free-kick.

Arbroath, however, left East End Park with a share of the spoils courtesy of captain O’Brien’s cool second-half finish.

