29 January 2022

Dunfermline boost survival bid with win at Queen of the South

By NewsChain Sport
29 January 2022

Dunfermline moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation places following a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Queen of the South

Lewis Martin had a header disallowed for Dunfermline before the visitors finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Graham Dorrans, who opened his account for the club by heading in Ryan Dow’s cross.

The former Scotland midfielder then fired wide, shortly before Dan Pybus netted from the edge of the box to double his side’s lead after 29 minutes.

Dow had an effort blocked on the line by Darragh O’Connor and Dorrans also had a shot saved in a dominant Dunfermline display.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman killed by falling tree as Storm Malik batters UK

news

Ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat puts himself forward to run for PM if ‘Partygate’ brings Boris down

news

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news