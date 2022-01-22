22 January 2022

Dunfermline deny Inverness victory with late Steven Lawless penalty

By NewsChain Sport
22 January 2022

Inverness missed the chance to close to within a point of cinch Championship leaders Arbroath after a late penalty saw Dunfermline hold Caley Thistle to a 1-1 draw.

Shane Sutherland put the visitors in front six minutes before the break, firing past Owain Fon Williams after good work from Reece McAlear.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers kept out a close-range effort from substitute Kevin O’Hara early in the second half.

But he could not prevent Dunfermline from levelling things up 10 minutes before the end, as Steven Lawless scored from the penalty spot after David Carson had handled in the box.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

news

US grill company apologises for mistimed meatloaf recipe-of-the-week email on day of rock star Meat Loaf’s death

world news

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity