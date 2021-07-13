Dunne deal – QPR swoop for Burnley defender

QPR have announced the signing of defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The Irishman, 23, has agreed a three-year deal with the Championship outfit, who have the option of a further year.

Dunne joined Burnley in 2017 after leaving Manchester United, and went on to make seven first-team appearances for the Clarets, scoring one goal.

He also spent time on loan with Barrow, Accrington, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood.

Dunne said in quotes on QPR’s official website: “I am really excited. It’s a massive step for me.

“The loan spells were really good for me but where I am at now I believe it is important to go on a journey with someone.

“I really want to come here and be part of the club. From the outside looking in, this looks like a really good environment to be part of.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton said: “Jimmy is a very talented player. He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.

“He has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy. If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do.”

Burnley were entitled to a fee for Dunne, who reached the end of his contract with the club this summer, after offering him fresh terms.