03 March 2022

Dylan Bahamboula available for Oldham after suspension

By NewsChain Sport
03 March 2022

Dylan Bahamboula is available again for Oldham’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Carlisle.

The midfielder returns from a three-game suspension and could be an option for manager John Sheridan.

Sheridan could tweak his side and did make two changes against Crawley in midweek, with Temitope Obadeyi & Raphael Diarra coming into the starting line-up.

Forward Junior Luamba is still out with a hamstring injury.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson may keep his team unchanged.

Simpson’s side have recorded two wins from two games since he took over and he may opt to stick to the same winning formula.

Kelvin Mellor is not expected to return until April, while Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson are edging closer to a return but the game could come too soon.

The Blues are still without defender Joel Senior, who recently underwent knee surgery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Onslaught of Russian shelling sees air raid sirens played in Kyiv every 15 minutes

world news

At least 227 civilians killed in Ukraine as one million flee invasion

world news

Roman Abramovich ‘ready to sell Chelsea’ as Swiss billionaire claims to have been approached

world news