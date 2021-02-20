Dylan Bahamboula goal earns 10-man Oldham a draw at Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
17:02pm, Sat 20 Feb 2021
Dylan Bahamboula’s late strike earned 10-man Oldham a Sky Bet League Two point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Tranmere

Harry Kewell’s visitors led after just 90 seconds, as Davis Keillor-Dunn danced through the home defence before calmly slotting home.

Latics goalkeeper Ian Lawlor was in fine form in the first period, first keeping out long range James Vaughan volley, then saving the striker’s spot kick after he had been upended in the box by Harrison Clarke.

His blushes were spared before the break though, as Calum McDonald played a neat one-two with Keiron Morris before firing Rovers level from 18 yards.

The visitors had a bad start to the second half when Sido Jombati was handed a second yellow card for a foul on Kayne Woolery,

Within seconds Tranmere made the advantage count as Liam Feeney’s deflected cross fell to Woolery for the easiest of tap-ins.

However, Oldham equalised 12 minutes from time as Bahamboula found space before firing powerfully into the top corner from 25 yards.

