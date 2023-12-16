16 December 2023

Dylan Easton fires Raith Rovers to fifth straight victory at Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2023

Dylan Easton’s second-half strike made it five cinch Championship wins in a row for Raith Rovers as they secured a 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

That left Rovers five points clear of the Terrors, who have a game in hand, at the top of the table.

Easton scored his ninth goal of the season after 59 minutes when he weaved his way around a trio of defenders and curled into the top corner of the net.

Chris Mochrie came closest to finding the net for United but was denied by a superb full-length save from Kevin Dabrowski.

