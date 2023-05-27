Dylan Levitt has seen ‘madder things happen’ than Dundee United staying up

Dylan Levitt claims he has seen “madder things happen in football” than the unlikely scenario that would see Dundee United avoid automatic relegation from the cinch Premiership.

Levitt and his United team-mates need to win at Motherwell on Sunday and hope Kilmarnock beat Ross County, while wiping out the Staggies’ eight-goal advantage.

The Wales midfielder said: “We need to go there and win, that’s the main thing first and foremost for the fans coming, for personal pride, to get a win before the end of the season.

“And then obviously football, you never know what can happen. You never know. But we are just going to go there and hopefully finish on a high.

“I have seen madder things happen in football, I think everyone has.

“Very slim chance but we need to go there and win the game more important than anything, just for yourself, the family and the fans.

“Going out and losing the last game of the season, no-one wants that.”

A win of any kind could help manager Jim Goodwin convince United chairman Mark Ogren that he is the man to lead the club’s recovery.

Levitt added his voice to the calls for the Irishman to be handed an extended contract.

“He’s been brilliant from day one,” the former Manchester United player said.

“Even when I have been injured, walking to the gym, seeing the sessions he has put on, meetings, everything has been spot-on from day one.

“A lot of the lads have really taken to him since he came in and as a group we haven’t been good enough.”