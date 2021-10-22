error code: 1003
22 October 2021

Dylan Levitt set to return for Dundee United when they entertain Motherwell

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2021

Dylan Levitt is set to return for Dundee United when they host Motherwell in the cinch Premiership.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder missed the victory over Hibernian with a knee strain.

Liam Smith (knee) is close to a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the trip to Tannadice.

Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) is Graham Alexander’s only absentee.

Sean Goss and Jordan Roberts made their first starts of the season last weekend and Alexander has a range of options.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on set of new Western movie

news

Lewis Hamilton’s preparation for US Grand Prix disrupted as he’s locked in a room

motorsport

Queen spends night in hospital after cancelled Northern Ireland visit

world news