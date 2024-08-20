Early goal against Rochdale keeps York unbeaten in National League
York claimed their second win of the National League season to remain unbeaten as Ricky Aguiar’s fourth-minute goal helped his side to a 1-0 win at home to Rochdale.
Aguiar got on the end of Ollie Pearce’s cut-back after he was first to a loose ball to crash home the only goal to hand Adam Hinshelwood’s team victory and move them up to fifth.
Pearce came close to doubling the lead just before the hour mark when he struck the post before Rochdale almost hit back to level, striker Kairo Mitchell drawing a fine save from Harrison Male in the home side’s goal.
Substitute Dipo Akinyemi hit the crossbar in stoppage time as York sought to make the game safe, but in the end a single goal was enough.
