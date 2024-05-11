11 May 2024

East Kilbride hold Stranraer in play-off final first leg

By NewsChain Sport
11 May 2024

John Robertson equalised as Lowland League champions East Kilbride grabbed a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Pyramid play-off final against Stranraer.

Robertson levelled with a fine strike 19 minutes from time after League Two basement side Stranraer had come from behind to lead at K-Park.

Andy Stirling gave Kilby the lead after 32 minutes, but the visitors replied through Sean McIntosh on the stroke of half-time.

Craig Ross headed in a rebound to put Stranraer ahead on the hour, but Robertson ensured next week’s second meeting at Stair Park will begin evenly poised with a ferocious shot.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news