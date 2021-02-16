Eastleigh boost National League play-off hopes with victory over Hartlepool

Tyrone Barnett, right, headed what proved to be the decisive goal (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:13pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Eastleigh put a dent in Hartlepool’s promotion bid and boosted their own Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-1 win at Silverlake Stadium.

Ben House gave Eastleigh a first-minute lead after deceiving Pools keeper Ben Killip from a long ball upfield.

Joe McDonnell saved well from Gavan Holohan at the other end, but House’s strike partner Tyrone Barnett rose highest to head in Jack Payne’s cross in the 27th minute and make it 2-0 at the break.

After Barnett volleyed against a post, Pools’ Holohan twice went close before Joe Grey pulled one back in the 90th minute but that was all the visitors could muster.

