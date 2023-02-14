Danny Whitehall steered Eastleigh to victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)
14 February 2023

Eastleigh climb above opponents Dagenham with early penalty

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2023

Danny Whitehall’s early penalty helped Eastleigh leapfrog Dagenham to ninth in the Vanarama National League after a 1-0 win at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Whitehall provided the cross that led to Kairo Mitchell being brought down in the area and then stepped up to take the resulting sixth-minute spot-kick, hammering home off the underside of the bar.

Inih Effiong spurned a gilt-edged chance to level midway through the first half, missing the target with the goal gaping, before the Spitfires were awarded a second penalty when Emmanuel Onarise handled in the box.

Mitchell stepped up this time and saw his 38th-minute effort saved. It might have proved a costly miss but a combination of poor Dagenham finishing and stout defending helped Eastleigh go level on points with seventh-placed Boreham Wood.

