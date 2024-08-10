10 August 2024

Eastleigh coast to victory at Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Eastleigh opened their Vanarama National League campaign with a 2-0 win at Maidenhead.

The Spitfires went ahead through an own goal from Maidenhead defender Will De Havilland in the 32nd minute.

Jake Vokins soon doubled the lead when his long-range free-kick dropped into the corner of the net.

Maidenhead looked for a way back into the match in the second half as Kevin Lokko saw his long-range effort saved by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Referee Jamie O’Connor had to be replaced by the fourth official for the closing stages as he was forced off by a calf problem, with Lokko then sending a late header over.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news