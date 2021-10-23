error code: 1003
Eastleigh come from behind to sink Altrincham

Eastleigh came from a goal behind to pick up all three National League points with a 2-1 win over Altrincham at the Silverlake Stadium.

The visitors hit the front in the opening five minutes when a corner was deflected towards the back post, where Jake Moult was on hand to fire home.Altrincham almost had a second in quick succession as Matty Kosylo was inches away from connecting following a great move between Shaun Densmore and Tom Peers.

Eastleigh made the visitors pay seven minutes into the second half when they equalised after Tom Whelan’s corner found Danny Hollands.

After providing the assist for the equaliser, Whelan got his name on the scoresheet with the winner from a direct free-kick nine minute later, after Jake Hesketh was brought down on the edge of the area.

