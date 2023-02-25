Eastleigh dig in for draw with Bromley after Corey Panter sees red
Ten-man Eastleigh held on for a goalless draw against play-off rivals Bromley in the National League after the dismissal of Corey Panter.
Panter was shown the red card after 51 minutes at the Silverlake Stadium following a strong challenge on Michael Cheek.
Cheek had hit the post with a header in the first half but the hosts also went close through Danny Whitehall.
Jude Arthurs brushed the woodwork with a header for the visitors but Eastleigh captain Ousseynou Cisse also had an effort pushed onto the post in an eventful encounter.
