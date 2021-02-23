Eastleigh held to goalless draw by Wealdstone

Tyrone Barnett
Tyrone Barnett (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:43pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Eastleigh dropped two points in their bid for promotion from the Vanarama National League as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Wealdstone

Tyrone Barnett was the first to threaten after two minutes as Eastleigh started strongly but his volley from a corner was just over the bar before Sam Smart dragged his shot wide from Barnett’s knockdown.

Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell saved with his outstretched foot to deny Danny Green who shot from inside the area following a fine solo run and as half-time approached Connor Smith forced another save out of the keeper.

Smart had another effort saved after the break and Harry Isted denied Dan Smith late on as the home side coped well with Eastleigh pressure to hold on for a draw.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wealdstone

PA