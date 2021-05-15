Eastleigh improve National League play-off hopes with victory against Barnet

Tyrone Barnett scored against Barnet for the second time this season
Tyrone Barnett scored against Barnet for the second time this season (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:07pm, Sat 15 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Eastleigh boosted their play-off hopes and pushed Barnet closer to relegation with a 3-0 Vanarama National League victory.

Tyrone Barnett scored against Barnet for the second time this season in the ninth minute, heading in Pierce Bird’s pass.

With 72 minutes gone, Eastleigh were awarded a penalty after Bees keeper Adam Parkes brought down Adam Marriott and Joe Tomlinson converted.

Sam Smart’s cross-shot eight minutes from time wrapped up the points, with Eastleigh now four points off the top seven and Barnet eight points from safety.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Eastleigh

PA