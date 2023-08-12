12 August 2023

Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell shines in goalless draw with Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2023

Eastleigh are still searching for their first Vanarama National League win of the season but were fortunate to walk away with a point in a goalless draw at home to Wealdstone.

Both sides created chances, with Wealdstone starting especially well as Ashley Charles’ looping header forced Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell into action.

Alex Dyer then thumped over from the edge of the box while at the other end, Jed Ward had to get down low to keep out Lee Hodson’s rasping effort from distance before the interval.

Micah Obiero spurned a glorious chance after shooting straight at McDonnell when given space in the area while the shot-stopper was alert to a ricochet off one of his defenders from a corner.

Chris Maguire struck for the Spitfires but the goal was chalked off for offside while Obiero almost won it at the death for Wealdstone but his strike was tipped away by the excellent McDonnell.

