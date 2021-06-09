Eastleigh midfielder Jack Payne makes Crawley switch

Jack Payne in action for Eastleigh (PA Archive)
Wed 09 Jun 2021
Crawley have announced the signing of midfielder Jack Payne on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Payne will join Crawley on July 1 in an undisclosed deal from National League side Eastleigh.

The 29-year-old has had previous experience of Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two football, having played for Peterborough, Blackpool and Leyton Orient.

Speaking to Crawley’s website, Payne said: “I’m happy to be here, it all happened quite quickly.

“I’ve known the Gaffer for years which made it easy for the deal to cross the line.”

