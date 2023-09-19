19 September 2023

Eastleigh pegged back by Oxford City after Scott Quigley brace

By NewsChain Sport
19 September 2023

Oxford City produced a fine late fightback to earn a 2-2 draw at Eastleigh in the National League.

Scott Quigley bagged a brace to put Eastleigh 2-0 up with 15 minutes left before Lewis Coyle reduced the arrears and Latrell Humphrey-Ewers struck an 88th-minute equaliser.

Eastleigh, thumped 6-0 by Gateshead in their previous home match, took the lead in the 16th minute when Quigley was able to run into the box before beating a defender and finding the bottom corner.

The home side’s George Langston cleared Josh Parker’s effort off the line before Quigley lobbed in a second after 75 minutes.

Coyle pulled a goal back three minutes later and Humphrey-Ewers fired in the rebound after his initial free-kick was blocked to help City extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

