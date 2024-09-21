21 September 2024

Eastleigh win entertaining clash with Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Eastleigh climbed into third place in the National League table with an entertaining 4-2 win over Rochdale.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute when Kairo Mitchell capitalised on a poor pass to net his seventh of the season but Paul McCallum headed in the equaliser 16 minutes later.

McCallum then set up Ludwig Francillette for a 35th-minute header and Chris Maguire made it 3-1 on the hour mark.

Rochdale pulled one back 10 minutes later through Devante Rodney but Eastleigh added a fourth in the 77th minute when McCallum netted again from the penalty spot.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Keir Starmer defends his football ticket freebies, saying it saves taxpayers' money

news

Huge penguin chick at Australian aquarium becomes social media sensation

world news

Multiple women accuse former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault

news