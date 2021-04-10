Eastleigh’s National League play-off hopes fade after draw with 10-man Woking

By NewsChain Sport
18:24pm, Sat 10 Apr 2021
Eastleigh saw their Vanarama National League play-off hopes take a hit as they failed to break down 10-man Woking in a goalless draw.

Tommy Block was sent off for a second booking in the 52nd minute and while Eastleigh pressed for a winner, the visitors held firm.

After an uneventful first half, Jamar Loza blazed over the crossbar for Woking but it was all the home side after the dismissal.

A cross from Sam Smart almost saw Moussa Diarra turn the ball into his own net and Jack Payne hit the bar before Dan Smith headed over from a corner but the Spitfires could not find a winner.

