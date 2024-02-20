20 February 2024

Eastleigh’s strong start sets them up for a good night away from home

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2024

Eastleigh’s first-half rout blew struggling Oxford City away as they ran out 5-2 winners in the Vanarama National League contest.

Paul McCallum’s brace and Ludwig Francillette’s strike had the visitors 3-0 ahead after just 10 minutes.

Francillette also hit the bar in the first half but Scott Quigley added a fourth seven minutes before the break.

Rock bottom Oxford conceded a fifth five minutes into the second half when Jake Taylor netted, before the hosts pulled goals back through Alfie Potter and Levi Lumeka.

