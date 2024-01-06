06 January 2024

Ebbsfleet beat Wealdstone to boost survival hopes

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2024

Ebbsfleet boosted their National League survival hopes with a valuable 2-0 win over Wealdstone.

Ousseynou Cisse broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when he got on the end of a curling free-kick from Toby Edser to head home.

And Dominic Poleon added a decisive second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Dominic Samuel was fouled in the box.

The win brings Ebbsfleet level on points with 20th-placed Woking, who have a game in hand, and one point behind Dorking after their defeat at home to Oldham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Giuffre sex-trafficked to two respected politicians and Andrew, say court files

news

Kate Garraway announces death of ‘darling husband’ Derek Draper aged 56

news

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after serving nine years for murdering girlfriend

world news