15 August 2023

Ebbsfleet ease to win over Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Ebbsfleet continued their encouraging start to the National League season with a 2-0 win over Aldershot.

Goals either side of half-time from Franklin Domi and Dominic Poleon ensured Fleet made it two wins from their opening three games.

Domi opened the scoring before the break when he cut inside from the right and curled an unstoppable effort into the corner.

Former Leeds striker Poleon won it in the second half when he converted Billy Clifford’s pass.

