02 March 2024

Ebbsfleet edge further clear of trouble after late winner against Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2024

Dominic Samuel hit a last-gasp winner against Rochdale to move in-form Ebbsfleet further clear of the Vanarama National League relegation zone.

The late goal secured a 2-1 victory that takes Ebbsfleet – who have now won four on the trot and have lost just once in their last eight matches – five points above the bottom four.

Dominic Poleon had put Danny Searle’s hosts ahead early on only for Kairo Mitchell to level for Rochdale four minutes before the break.

The points looked destined to be shared until Samuel showed composure to fire home in stoppage time for The Fleet.

