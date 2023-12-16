16 December 2023

Ebbsfleet frustrate promotion hopefuls Barnet with late equaliser

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2023

Ebbsfleet rescued a point against promotion hopefuls Barnet to draw 1-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Both sides had chances in the first half as Zak Brunt rattled the crossbar and Dominic Poleon hit a post on the half-hour mark.

Nicke Kabamba fired the Bees ahead two minutes into the second half after smashing the ball into the bottom corner and they came close again minutes later when Harry Pritchard’s shot was blocked.

The Fleet equalised in the 80th minute as Dominic Samuel’s cross was turned in by a Barnet defender to earn a point.

