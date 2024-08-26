26 August 2024

Ebbsfleet off the mark thanks to goalless draw against Braintree

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Ebbsfleet opened their account for the National League season but remain winless after they played out a goalless draw at Braintree.

Danny Searle’s team had lost their four opening matches of the campaign and despite a flurry of chances in Essex, it finished 0-0 to keep them bottom.

It represented another point on the board for Braintree, who came up last season via the National League South play-offs.

After Ebbsfleet were forced into an early change when Dominic Samuel suffered an injury, Braintree went closest in a tight first half when Chay Cooper failed to convert Matthew Robinson’s fine pass.

Opportunities increased after the break, but the closest either team went to a breakthrough was when Braintree’s Marley Marshall-Miranda hit the crossbar from range in the 66th minute.

