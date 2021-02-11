Ed Upson could return for Bristol Rovers against Swindon
Ed Upson could be in line for a return to managerless Bristol Rovers’ line-up for the derby clash with fellow strugglers Swindon.
Paul Tisdale was dismissed on Wednesday after just three months in charge with the club struggling just one place above the Sky Bet League One relegation zone on goal difference.
Upson has returned to training and could feature after three weeks out with a torn hamstring.
Abu Ogogo will be missing with a quad issue that may see him sidelined for the remainder of the season, with Ben Liddle possibly coming in to replace him.
Swindon boss John Sheridan will again be without several key figures against the Pirates.
Defender Conor Masterson is out with a hamstring problem after going off in last weekend’s defeat to Shrewsbury, while midfielder Jordan Lyden also misses out following an injury in the same game.
Defenders Zeki Fryers, Jonathan Grounds and Mathieu Baudry remain sidelined, but Tom Broadbent returned to the bench at Portsmouth in midweek.
Swindon, who have had just one shot on target in their last five halves of football, could mix it up in attack, with Norwich loanee Tyrese Omotoye coming in to freshen things up.