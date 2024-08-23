Eddie Howe hopes Kieran Trippier remains at Newcastle amid reports he wants out

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is desperate to keep Kieran Trippier at the club amid speculation that he wants to leave.

The 33-year-old England international, who was linked with a remarkable January switch to Bayern Munich, was left out of the starting line-up for last Saturday’s Premier League opener against Southampton with Tino Livramento taking his place in defence and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes wearing the captain’s armband.

Reports since have suggested Trippier, who turns 34 next month, wants to quit Tyneside after a two-and-a-half-year stay during which he has played a pivotal role in the club’s return to prominence.

However asked if he expected him to stay, head coach Howe said: “I hope so. I can never answer these questions with absolute certainty because it’s football and the transfer window is always unpredictable.

“But my wish is that he stays here and continues to play for us.”

Trippier, who joined the Magpies in a bargain £12million transfer from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, has been the figurehead for a resurgence which saw Newcastle reach the 2023 Carabao Cup final and play Champions League football last season.

He has been the flag bearer for a squad which has dragged itself from a relegation fight, with the help of a £400million-plus spending spree, to top-four contention and started six of England’s seven matches at Euro 2024.

Howe said: “He’s played a huge role in changing the narrative around the team. When he first came in, we were in a very difficult position and it’s easy to forget that.

“He took a big risk to leave a huge football club and was having a successful period with them to come to a team battling relegation.

“Our relationship with him was pivotal and he galvanised the squad from the first day. His performances on the pitch also spoke volumes.”

Trippier’s absence from the team last weekend raised eyebrows, but claims that he wants to leave came as something of a surprise to his manager as he prepared for Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.

He said: “The situation is business as usual. Tripps has trained really well this week.

“I’m surprised at a lot of the stories that have come out. He’s a valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class.

“He’s trained really well since he’s come back from the Euros.

“He’s only had two weeks training, hence the decision to not start him at the weekend and Tino has had a very good pre-season – that’s the situation.

“He continues to be really valued by all of us.”

Howe, who continues to await white smoke in the club’s pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, also revealed his thinking behind the decision to make Guimaraes on-field skipper, with Jamaal Lascelles promoted to club captain.

He said: “It was about empowering Bruno and everyone else’s role remains exactly the same.”

The Magpies will head for the Vitality Stadium without suspended defender Fabian Schar with the club’s appeal against his red card after a clash with Ben Brereton Diaz having failed.