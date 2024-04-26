Eddie Howe not losing sleep over Bruno Guimaraes speculation

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted he will not lose any sleep over the fevered speculation surrounding Bruno Guimaraes’ future.

The 26-year-old Brazil midfielder has been linked with a series of potential suitors, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris St Germain, ahead of the summer transfer window after a hugely impressive two and a half seasons on Tyneside.

Guimaraes is understood to have a £100million release clause in his existing contract, which is due to run until the summer of 2028, but a report this week has suggested that clause will be in force only from the last week of May until the beginning of the last week in June.

Asked ahead of Saturday’s clash with relegation-haunted Sheffield United if the continued speculation over one of his key players was a concern, head coach Howe said: “When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about it.

“It goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are. We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“His form has been very good, he seems very happy and settled, he will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that.

“We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

Asked specifically about the clause, Howe did not go into detail but said: “Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there is a finish point. We don’t want the constant speculation, I don’t think that’s healthy for the player or for us.”

Guimaraes and Sweden striker Alexander Isak are being closely monitored by a series of clubs amid a perception the Magpies may have to sell one of their big names this summer if they are to comply with Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

Howe has repeatedly expressed his intention to retain his better players this summer but is acutely aware of the need to balance the books after a £400million recruitment drive under the club’s Saudi-backed owners.

That made for a difficult January and the 46-year-old knows the summer could be equally challenging.

Asked if he was in a position to sign ready-made elite players, Howe said: “Where we sit now, both in terms of wages and transfer fees, I don’t think we are in a position to do that.

“We have to sign and develop those players. We have to sign players with the potential to become world-class. I think we are well on our way to doing that with a few players already.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t have them existing in your squad. It means you have to work really hard with them. That is what we’ve always done, so I have no issue doing it.”