Eddie Howe welcomes selection headache caused by Newcastle strike duo

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says in-form strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have given him a problem “you want to have”.

Wilson fired a double and Isak scored after stepping off the bench in Wednesday night’s 5-1 thrashing of West Ham, which kept Newcastle on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Howe welcomed his selection dilemma and said he will have to think hard over who will start in Saturday’s game at Brentford.

The Magpies boss said: “I think I’ll leave that for another day. I don’t think I’ll burn any energy doing that tonight, but they’re the problems you want to have.

“It’s a great situation to be in for me. I’ve been in other situations where you might not have a player to fill the role and now I’ve got two outstanding players and I’ll try and make the right call for the next game.

“We’ll look at the opposition, as we always do, and try and pick the best team to win the game.”

Howe has alternated between the two since Sweden striker Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for a reported fee in the region of £60m in August, returned following a thigh injury in January.

But the former Bournemouth and Burnley manager insisted “it’s not just a case of one or the other”.

He said: “You need goals and I want those options and choices and the players have to understand, when they’re playing and when they’re not playing.

“Both players have to be honest. Alex was excellent about my decision tonight and proved that when he came on and scored.

“Callum, roles reversed, didn’t start at Manchester United, Isak played really well, Callum comes on and scores and it’s that competition that will hopefully drive both players on to give more.

“As I’ve said many times, Callum and Alex can play together as well, so it’s not just a case of one or the other.

“I do see a time and place where they’ll be on the pitch at the same time.”

Wilson took his goals tally to 10 with his midweek brace at the London Stadium, while Isak has scored seven in 12 Premier League appearances