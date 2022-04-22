22 April 2022

Edinburgh City do their bit in bid to secure a play-off spot this weekend

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2022

Edinburgh City strengthened their grip on the final play-off place in cinch League 2 following a 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Annan.

The win means that Alan Maybury’s side will be guaranteed fourth spot if fifth-placed Stenhousemuir lose at home to Stranraer on Saturday.

Ryan Shanley gave the home side the lead after 13 minutes, cutting inside before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Ouzy See made it 2-0 just seven minutes later and although Dominic Docherty’s header pulled a goal back for the visitors before half-time, the Citizens secured a vital three points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry meets king of Netherlands after enjoying pint with friends in Irish pub

news

Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton keen to turn Chelsea into a profit-making and winning machine

news

Queen hailed as ‘inspiration to so many’ on 96th birthday

world news