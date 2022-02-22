22 February 2022

Edinson Cavani out of Atletico Madrid clash

By NewsChain Sport
22 February 2022

Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United’s Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid.

The 35-year-old has missed three matches with a groin complaint that manager Ralf Rangnick says will also rule him out of the round of 16 first leg in Spain.

Eric Bailly has been out recently with an ankle injury and Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements as she continues to suffer from Covid symptoms

world news

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

world news

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin is ‘bent on full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine having ‘torn up international law’

world news